Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,062 shares of company stock valued at $19,395,045. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

