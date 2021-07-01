Partners Group Holding AG Has $47.86 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $47,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. 113,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.