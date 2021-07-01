Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 26250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,590,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

