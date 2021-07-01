Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 274,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

