Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 9,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

