Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.63. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

