Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Has $16.37 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.4% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 318.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 178.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $165.82. 593,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

