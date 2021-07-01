iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.21. 170,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $310.25 and a 1 year high of $430.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

