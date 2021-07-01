Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires Shares of 1,559,008 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,559,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,238,000. Butterfly Network makes up approximately 2.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,969,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

BFLY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,731. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.