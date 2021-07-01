Dash Price Tops $135.47 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $135.47 or 0.00407109 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $348.44 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.01284423 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,210,912 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.