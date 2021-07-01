LINKA Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $122,909.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00699739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,565.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.