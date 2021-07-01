McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 7,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,241,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,103. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.20. The company has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

