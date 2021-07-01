Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $1.02 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00699739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,565.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.