-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.69). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

