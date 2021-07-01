The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 121,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,059. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

