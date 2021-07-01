Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

ZH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 40,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

