Skye Global Management LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. 50,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,013. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

