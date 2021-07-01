The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

