UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY remained flat at $$20.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

