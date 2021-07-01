Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $133.83. 37,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,571. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.