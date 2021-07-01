Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $14.74. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

