Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,286. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $289.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

