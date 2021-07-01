Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $87,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

