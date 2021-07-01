27,780 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

LSPD traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 6,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -72.70. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

