Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.34. 24,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,038,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,563,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

