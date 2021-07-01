Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Up 4.3%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.87. 13,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,693,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

