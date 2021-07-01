Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

