DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 70.1% in June

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19. DLH has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

