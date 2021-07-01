Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 53.7%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CSP alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSPI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of 528.26 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.