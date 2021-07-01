Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Entegris Call Options (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.63. 14,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,864. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

