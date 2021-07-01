Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $782,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 268,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,059,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

