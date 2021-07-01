Plancorp LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 83,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

