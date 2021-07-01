Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,488 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $608,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.32. 365,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.