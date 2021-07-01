Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of International Business Machines worth $548,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 320,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $146.80. 86,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

