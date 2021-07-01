Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Broadcom worth $677,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.