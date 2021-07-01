H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,638. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,227,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $16,785,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

