BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Cap of $26.92 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $250.52 or 0.00750725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $13,320.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00702559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,956.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,478 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

