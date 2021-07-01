Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,211 shares of company stock valued at $17,651,642 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.28. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.