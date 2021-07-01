Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $7.71

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 190.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,073. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

