Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 199,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.