Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,168 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Charter Communications worth $1,131,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $724.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,405. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.45 and a 1-year high of $726.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

