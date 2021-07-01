Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.