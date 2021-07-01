Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 719 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,307. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

