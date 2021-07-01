Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.96. 21,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $300.75 and a 1-year high of $400.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

