Barr E S & Co. Has $67.47 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 5.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $67,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

