Barr E S & Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $152,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 70.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 578,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,284,000 after purchasing an additional 239,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.67. 25,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,880. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

