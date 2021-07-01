Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ocular Therapeutix Put Options (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,568 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.