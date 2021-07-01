Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $105.27 and last traded at $105.27, with a volume of 3417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

