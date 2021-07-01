Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,660.33 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00139460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.73 or 1.00056225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

