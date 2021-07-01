Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.88. 4,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

